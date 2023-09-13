Every September 15, Mexicans commemorate the beginning of the War of Independence of our country, a date that unites all families to celebrate the great cultural, gastronomic, historical and artisan wealth that distinguishes us and makes us proud. This is how we express our identity and the feeling of belonging that characterizes us as a nation.

However, in these National Holidayswhen the love for our country unites us in a very special way, it is not only time to “give the shout”, to enjoy the typical national dishes or to exalt Mexican pride in a tricolor festival: it is also necessary to reflect on the steps that have been taken throughout history to build a more democratic and fair society, to analyze the national reality that we live today.

a democratic country It requires the equitable contribution of all citizens, women and men, young people, adults and older adults, for social, economic and cultural progress. Likewise, a more democratic nation with a transparent and responsible government needs the promotion of common values ​​such as respect, tolerance, human rights, freedom and dialogue.

In this sense, it is worth noting that September 15 was also designated by the United Nations as the International Day of Democracy.. Under the motto “Empower the next generation”, the primary topic on this organization’s agenda for 2023 is youth. Thus, at a global level, it seeks to promote the participation of young people in the progress of democracy in addition to taking into account their points of view to encourage them to become “current and future guardians of democracy.”

Mexico is less than a year away from 2024 presidential election, in the midst of a panorama of democratic setbacks and “pre-campaigns” that began illegally, without respect for electoral law or processes. Added to this are years of attacks from those in power on our electoral body, the National Electoral Institute (INE), and the constant attempts to weaken it; the insults to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), to civil society and to the media. Therefore, there is no greater hope than the youth to recover the progress and strengthen democracy in the country.

A well-informed and engaged citizenry is the key to having a sustainable democratic society. And for this it is essential to open spaces so that youth understand the importance of their voice and their vote. Faced with a world marked by misinformation, populism and inequality, among other factors that threaten democratic systems, it is essential that youths have the necessary tools to contribute to the formation of decisions that affect their lives now and in the future.

Commemorate the International Day of Democracy It reminds us of the need to foster a people-centered democracy. This process must have the support and participation of each of us, so that the democracy becomes a reality for everyone.

Empowering the next generations is the key for Mexican boys, girls and young people fully understand what it means to live in a democratic country, so that they know that their voices must be heard and that they can assume leadership roles to be agents of change.

This September 15 and 16 is time to feel especially proud of being Mexican. They are two days that remind us of the value of democracy, the right that we have from youth to decide on the future of the country and the importance of our freedom. ¡Long live Mexico! ¡Long live democracy!

