According to the US government, the alleged chief planner of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and other co-defendants want to enter into an agreement with the judiciary and plead guilty. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other defendants have agreed to such an agreement, the US Department of Defense announced. The exact details have not yet been made public. The further procedure also remains unclear at first. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed has been in the notorious US prison camp Guantánamo in Cuba for many years and, according to US media reports, would avoid the death penalty through the agreement.