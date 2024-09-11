The United States today remembers the lives lost inSeptember 11, 2001, when planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda militants crashed into the Twin Towers in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. An American stage, but also of the entire Western world, that has changed the perspectives on the geopolitical balances of the globe, the political structures, the lives of all. That has started an incisive war on terrorism and that has led to the decapitation of Al-Qaeda.

In this global war on terrorism, the US invaded Afghanistan and Iraq: thousands of Afghans and Iraqis, but also American soldiers, died in the military operations. Afghanistan in particular became the theater of the longest war ever fought by the US, with the withdrawal of the soldiers and the immediate arrival of the Taliban in power on August 15, 2021.



The main celebrations in the USA are held in New York. After their first debate, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both expected to attend celebrations at the World Trade Center in New York and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania. It’s not yet clear whether Harris and Trump will cross paths. Regardless of the campaign schedule, memorial organizers have long been concerned with keeping the focus on the victims. For years, politicians were mere observers at Ground Zero ceremonies, with relatives reading the names of the dead at the microphone. Joe Biden, on his last 9/11 as president, will travel with Harris to ceremonies in New York, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon.

But 9/11 was not just an American tragedy. The whole world has participated in the drama experienced by the United States. «There are days that will remain forever engraved in our minds. Events that change the course of history forever and with it the lives of many citizens. September 11, 2001 was one of these dates. A devastating terrorist attack that struck the heart of the United States of America and the entire West». Giorgia Meloni writes about it on X, recalling that «after 23 years our thoughts go to the thousands of innocent victims and their families». «Even in their memory – the Prime Minister underlines – our commitment to the fight against Islamic fundamentalism and all forms of terrorism continues, in defense of the values ​​of freedom and democracy, pillars of our Constitution and our culture. Let us not forget».