Dina Mahmoud (London Agencies)

US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to face off in a televised debate on September 10, ABC News reported yesterday.

It is noteworthy that Republican candidate Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden had originally agreed to a date for the debate before the current president withdrew from the race for the White House and Harris took his place.

Later, Trump suggested an alternative date with a different television network.

Yesterday, the Republican candidate for the US presidency, Donald Trump, proposed to his Democratic rival to hold three televised debates in September, adding that his team had agreed on dates with two other television stations for September 4 and September 25.

During a rare press conference at his luxurious Mar-a-Lago residence, the former Republican president also promised that the transfer of power would be “peaceful” as long as the elections scheduled for November 5 were “fair.”

Harris responded, saying, “I have learned that Donald Trump has finally committed to a debate with me on September 10th,” adding, “I look forward to that,” without commenting on the other two debate dates proposed by the former president on September 4th and September 25th.

Analysts believe that Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, has taken rapid steps to remove the mantle of the second most important position in the administration, to become the Democratic Party’s candidate in the upcoming elections.

Within a short period, the Democrats, led by prominent figures such as former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and their wives, lined up behind this prominent politician, who has not yet completed her sixtieth year.

Donations from Democratic donors have also poured in, with tens of thousands of people expressing willingness to volunteer to support Harris’ campaign.

In addition, calls by some for the Democratic Party’s general conference, scheduled to be held in a few weeks in Chicago, to hold an open competition between those wishing to represent the party in the presidential elections, which are only three months away, have almost disappeared.

All of these factors have contributed to Democrats – divided and frustrated since Biden’s disappointing performance in his debate with Trump in late June – regaining hope of the possibility of achieving victory in the November 5 vote, especially since the party’s current candidate appears more capable of defeating her Republican competitor than the Democratic president.

However, observers of the US election marathon confirm that Harris still faces complex challenges if she hopes to remain in the White House, this time as president of the country and not vice president, noting that there are multiple questions surrounding her ability to convert the momentum she has gained over the past few days into an actual lead over Trump in the polls, especially after Harris and Trump intend to face off in a televised debate on September 10.

These polls so far indicate that Harris may be more popular than Biden among the American public, but without giving her a clear advantage over the “Republican” billionaire, who and his campaign succeeded in exploiting the state of confusion that prevailed in the Democratic camp in the weeks before changing the name of the Democratic candidate for the elections.

Experts who spoke to the Washington Post believe that the Democratic candidate’s success in establishing herself on the path to winning the elections may depend on her ability, during the upcoming debate, to refute the Trump campaign’s criticism of her regarding the positions she adopted in the past, especially with regard to her unconditional support for Biden, during the period in which he represented the party in the electoral competition.

Analysts pointed out that the Democratic candidate has a “golden opportunity” to turn her electoral battle against Trump into a confrontation between the future and the past, after the race had been going on for months between the two oldest candidates in the history of the United States, and perhaps the least popular in its history as well.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will next week make their first joint trip as part of the Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign since the US president’s surprise decision to withdraw from the race against Republican Donald Trump.

Seeking to burnish his legacy in his final months in office and support the new Democratic presidential nominee, Biden will appear alongside his vice president at an event in Maryland on August 15.

The White House said in a statement yesterday that Harris and Biden “will discuss the progress they are making to reduce costs for the American people,” noting that more details will be released later. But fighting inflation remains a weak point for Democrats ahead of the US presidential election expected in November.