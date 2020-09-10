Symbol of the success of many surveys, the technique of DNA fingerprinting to identify an individual seems natural to many of us. However, it is the result of a (revolutionary) accident which took place in the laboratory on September 10, 1984. That morning, Professor Alec Jeffreys x-rayed DNA from the same family. He then observed the appearance of bar codes and similarities between the photos.

“At the time of this discovery, the first 30 seconds were of bewilderment and amazement”, reveals the geneticist. The technique is launched. In 1998, the police invested in a genetic file where there are now 3 million profiles. Since then, science has worked miracles: we can determine specific physical features, such as the color of the eyes or the hair. Information to be taken with caution since it is possible to dye yourself or put on lenses.

