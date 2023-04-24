She lives for her children now who give her the strength to carry on

Today this mother lives for her children, who give her the strength to carry on after what she had to go through. Due to one sepsis after cesarean deliverywith whom she gave birth to her second daughter, the woman had to be hospitalized for a long time. After 4 months Krystina Pacheco was able go back homebut the doctors had to amputate her hands and feet.

Krystina Pacheco she is a 29-year-old woman who gave birth to her second daughter on 24 October by cesarean section. Everything seemed to have gone well and the doctors released the mother and daughter from the hospital after two days.

Back home she started feeling sick. She had one septic shock, which forced doctors to rush this Pleasanton, Texas mom to the hospital. She risked her life. She survived, but doctors had to amputate her hands and feet.

The 29-year-old woman began to feel feverish. She was given ibuprofen, but her symptoms did not improve, so she went to the emergency room. Doctors quickly figured it out gravity of the situation and they took her to the hospital in San Antonio by air ambulance, for septic shock.

I just remember that I couldn’t breathe anymore and I couldn’t see anymore and I slowly started to pass out. My husband, I could only hear him say, ‘Please come back to us, please, your kids need you. I need you. I need you to be here and help me with our babies’, and that’s the last thing I remember.

Sepsis after cesarean delivery: the 29-year-old mother risked her life

Krystina was hospitalized for two weeks in intensive care, with damage to the heart, lungs and kidneys. She underwent dialysis and they put her on an Ecmo. In November, the doctors detached her from the respirator, but her hospitalization was still long.

Video source from YouTube of KHOU 11

Doctors had to amputate her feet and hands due to the damage. At the end of January, her resignation and her transfer to a rehabilitation centre. Then on February 11, the return home.