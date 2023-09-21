Sepp Kuss, The gregarious man who rebelled is the new champion of the Vuelta a España. This teammate defeated the Giro d’Italia championPrimoz Roglicand this year’s Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaardhis teammates in the powerful Jumbo-Visma team, which dominated the race at will.

Born in Durango, Colorado (United States), on September 13, 1994. He was a cyclist at the university of that state and won four national championships in XC (2014 and 2015). Two years later he graduated in advertising from that faculty.

It comes from skiing

He came to cycling by accident. His father, Dolph Kuss, He was part of the United States Nordic ski team in the 1950s, was a coach between 1963 and 1972 and was in the Winter Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria (1964) and Sapporo, Japan (1972).

Sabina She is Sepp’s mother. She was a cross-country ski instructor and was at the world championships for veterans. The boy practiced skiing, ice skating and mountain biking. He was 36th in the distance race 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway, in the Under-23 category.

He went on the road and in 2016 he joined the team Rally Cycling. He shined in the Tour of California 2017, which caught the attention of Jumbo-Visma, which at that time was called Team LottoNL-Jumbo, and they signed him for 2018.

With tour

He has competed in 12 grand tours: Italy spin (2), Tour de France (4) and Back to Spain (6), and shares his life with Noemi Ferre, a former Spanish cyclist whom he married on October 22, 2022 in Mas Palau Blanes. They live in Andorra, Spain. She speaks English, German and Spanish, which helped her come to Colombia.

He has only nine wins as a professional, two stages in the Vuelta (2019 and 2023), one in the Tour de France (2021) and another in the Criterium Dauphine (2020).

This year he has been in the big three and became the fifth cyclist in history to finish in the Top 15 of the Giro, Tour and Vuelta in the same year, something they had only done Alejandro Valverde (2016), Eduardo Chozas (1991), Gastone Nencini (1957) and Rafael Geminiani (1955).

During the three weeks he battled tirelessly to win the race, even against his own teammates, Vingegaard and Roglic, who were once his strong rivals. Remco Evenepoel He lost more than 27 minutes in one day.

Kuss began to carve out his victory on the sixth day of the competition, which united Vall dUixó and the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory, 183 kilometers long, in which he got into a breakaway and at the end of it, he put on his shirt leader red.

That day, he beat his teammates and top favorites by 2 minutes and 52 seconds, while Evenepoel left three minutes and 24 seconds behind.

The other key stage was the time trial. He arrived at that one with a difference of 2 minutes and 22 seconds over the Belgian, and Roglic was 2 minutes and 29 seconds ahead of him, and 2 minutes and 23 seconds ahead of Vingegaard.

It was believed that at the end of that fraction the general scenery would change, but that was not the case. Kuss remained firm in first place and the men’s experts on the clock had to settle for seeing him as the leader.

From then on everything was a ‘problem’ for him. Jumbo-Vismawho saw how his golden gregarious rose in the general classification and did not let himself go down from there in that effort to the 25 kilometer clock in which he was clearly at a disadvantage.

He endured the mountain stages. He never gave up the time required to lose first place and in the end he came to Madrid to celebrate his first victory in a major event.

For three years he has been coming to Colombia. His wife is part of a group of people that is responsible for taking and bringing cyclists to various countries and one of the destinations is our country.

Out of curiosity

He is in love with the people, the mountains, the food, even if he consumes little of it, because his customs prevent him from doing so, but he always designates this nation to come to train and be with his friends.

When the Vuelta ended, once he had stepped off the podium as champion and received all the honors he deserved, Kuss had words of gratitude with the Colombians, people whom he carries in his heart.

Sepp Kuss and a very Colombian breakfast.

“I will go, I will return. I remember that they love me like a son and today I remember their people, the fruits, the great places where I do my training. I have nothing but words of gratitude to the people who help us when we visit that beautiful region,” she said.

And is not for less. He always has a close group of cyclists who accompany him in his practices, regardless of the hours on the bike, the weather or the circumstances of the road.

Whenever he comes he does it with his wife, who is the one who manages everything for him, she is his confidant, the one who supports him, the one who tells him what he should do.

“I met him the first time he came and he seemed like a very professional man. I remember that he did eight-hour training runs and that impressed me,” the Colombian former cyclist told EL TIEMPO. Mauricio Ardila.

At the beginning of 2023, Kuss returned as usual. Juan Camilo Sierra He is the man who is in charge of accompanying him in his training, the one who traces the routes, the one who feeds him, the one who guides him and who recommends the routes, although Sepp already knows them well.

Sierra lives in Ladybug, Tolima, and he is usually the trusted man of several Colombian riders and Kuss gave him all his trust.

Strict diet

“He is an admirer of Colombia. He says he loves coming for the people, the food and above all for the mountains and the route,” says Sierra.

He does not eat anything with sugar, he measures the quantities, weighs what he is going to eat and does not allow bread and soda in his diet.

His first landing in Antioquia was an experiment. He came to the east in search of getting to know that land that several Colombian cyclists had told him about.

The expectation was great, but every time the days passed, he felt at home. “Two years ago he came and fell in love with the country. This year he spent three weeks training in eastern Antioquia“He always does it in that place,” Sierra said.

Kuss is a simple, dedicated cyclist. He follows to the letter the instructions sent to him by his Jumbo-Visma coaches. He always comes with his wife, who also really likes the country.

Sepp Kuss does not allow himself to go outside his parameters. He has a strict eating plan. He does not eat anything with sugar, he measures the quantities, weighs what he is going to eat and does not allow bread and soda in his diet, Rather, a good piece of protein, a lot of fruit, salad and avocado.

The day of rest

Sierra says that the only day that is more or less out of everyday life is when she rests. He rides his bike for an hour and a half, relaxed, effortless, and takes time to drink coffee, eat a cake or ice cream.

This year his visit to the country was special. For the first time she spoke of the intention of winning a big one. With the people who went out to train, he spoke that the work he did, first, was to fulfill his role as a gregarious with Roglic in the Giro and with Vingegaard in the Tour.

“I told him that with those numbers he could win big and he answered that that’s what he wanted, that that’s what he worked for. It’s very reserved, but we touched on that topic. I saw him more focused on winning than helping. “He trained with a lot of determination,” Sierra said.

Noemi is the one who is always by his side. From the moment she gets up until she goes to bed she is the one on top of everything about her husband.

They don’t have children yet. She recently came to the family Bimbaa dog they take everywhere, he was even with them throughout the Vuelta a España.

Primoz Roglic (left), Sepp Kuss (center) and Jonas Vingegaard.

“The woman is good people. We have socialized a lot. She loves Colombia, the service they are provided. The truth is that they are grateful to the country. They say that the variety of fruits there is excellent for their diet,” Sierra said.

During the three weeks in the country he trained routes of more than 200 kilometers and always speaks in wonder of towns, such as Sonsón, Abejorral and Guatapé. The climbs he likes the most are Cathedral and the Escobero.

He is a cyclist who likes adventure. Sierra says that he once had to stop to do something necessary, but despite warning Kuss to wait for him, he didn’t pay attention. Sepp got lost and Juan Camilo, distraught because he couldn’t find him, had no choice but to return to the hotel.

“He was scared, because something could have happened to him. It was a training session of more than 200 kilometers. “I entered the hotel four hours later and saw that he had already arrived,” he said. “Don’t worry, I already know the terrain.“, the American told him.

He recently called Juan Camilo and told him that he was already planning his return to Colombia and that he wanted to go train in the Paramo de Letras. This is Sepp Kuss, the new champion of the Vuelta a España, a lover of Colombia.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel