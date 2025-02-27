At 10.13 a.m., a voice sounds out of nowhere in the jury of the Frankfurt Regional Court: “Hello, do you hear us?” Yes, there is someone to hear, but there is nobody on the big monitor. Only one table with two chairs and a long row of chairs behind it, but all places are empty. But then movement begins on the canvas. “Good morning to Germany” greets someone, and after a few minutes everything is ready for a rather unusual moment in this World Cup 2006 process: for the survey of Sepp Blatter, the former President of the World Federation Association (FIFA).