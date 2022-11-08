If the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was marred by various controversies, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, the sentence of Joseph Blatter, FIFA president when that West Asian country was chosen in 2010 as host for this year, it only ignited more controversy.

“Qatar is a mistake (…) The election was bad”expressed the former leader in the Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger.

‘Football and the World Cup are too big for him’

In November 2020 Joseph Blatter tested positive for covid-19.

“It is a very small country. Football and the World Cup are too big for him.”Blatter (born 86 years ago in Switzerland) declared about Qatar, the first country in the Middle East to host the tournament.

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was also embroiled in corruption allegations during his tenure. He was acquitted of fraud by a Swiss court last June, but prosecutors have appealed the sentence.

“At the time, we actually agreed in the executive committee that Russia should have the 2018 World Cup and the United States should have the 2022 World Cup. It would have been a gesture of peace if the two longtime political opponents had organized the World Cup one after”Blatter asserted, saying he was no longer in contact with Vladimir Putin.

Furthermore, the former FIFA official rejected claims that Russia used the competition as a “propaganda platform”. “Many others also use sport for political purposes. I am not a judge and I do not want to judge that.he added.

(You can read: Brazil National Team: the reaction of those summoned by Tite, pure emotion!).

‘I can only repeat: it was a mistake’

Official ball of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“I can only repeat: the award to Qatar was a mistake, and I was responsible for that as president at the time,” he repeated.

And he added, to the Swiss media: “Now that the World Cup is imminent, I am glad that, with a few exceptions, no footballer is boycotting it. For me it is clear: Qatar is a mistake. The choice was bad. What I wonder: why the new president of FIFA [Gianni Infantino] live in Qatar? He cannot be the head of the local organization of the World Cup. That is not his job. There are two organizing committees for this, one local and one from FIFA.”

Blatter added that FIFA changed the criteria it used to select host countries in 2012 in light of concerns about working conditions on construction sites related to the event in Qatar.

“Since then, social considerations and human rights have been taken into account,” Blatter pointed out. And he said that he will watch the World Cup, which starts in less than two weeks, from his home in Zurich.

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA

OF THE GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA

(GDA)

More sports news