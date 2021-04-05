Ricardo Domínguez, proposed as the new president of Navantia by SEPI, in an image provided by the naval company. roberto maroto

The board of directors of the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) has appointed Ricardo Domínguez as a director of Navantia on Monday and proposes him as the new president of the company, 100% owned by the state company, according to business sources. The election of Domínguez —he will replace Belén Gualda, who has become president of SEPI—, director of the Navantia Presidency cabinet and present on the steering committee, launches a message of continuity in the navy.

The strategic plan for the five-year period 2018-2022 is thus maintained, which highlights the push to the workload through a strong commercial policy, the modernization of the shipyards located in Galicia, Andalusia and Cartagena using as a lever the digital transformation and the rejuvenation of the workforce, as well as the diversification of Navantia’s activity. In this sense, for example, the company has already entered the offshore wind sector, known as offshore. During the first years of the strategic plan, the company has signed contracts for an amount close to 8,000 million euros, thus meeting 75% of the objectives linked to the large programs. The current order book exceeds 8,250 million.

With this appointment, the naval public firm is reorganized after the departure of its former president only half a year after she took office. Gualda, who arrived at the end of September last year, has taken over the presidency of SEPI (dependent on the Ministry of Finance), a position that had been vacant since October 2019, with the endorsement of his career in the public business sector, much of it linked to the Junta de Andalucía.

Domínguez has a technical profile with experience in public and private management, although until now always in the background. In the Junta de Andalucía he was general director of Industry and Food Quality and Promotion, as well as deputy minister of Environment and Spatial Planning. Regarding his training, he is an agronomist from the Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros Agrónomos y Montes of the University of Córdoba and has an MBA and a master’s degree in big data applied to the management and administration of companies by the National University of Distance Education (UNED).

Among the tasks that Navantia has in the short term is the correct execution in Ferrol of the program of the five F-110 frigates for the Spanish Navy, the culmination in Cartagena of the program designed for the S-80 submarine, which will be launched on On the 22nd of this month, as announced by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and will have the presence of Felipe VI. In addition, it continues with the construction in the Bay of Cádiz of the corvettes ordered by Saudi Arabia, the most important contract signed by the company with a foreign client. These projects are considered essential to maintain the workload in the different shipyards.

Navantía, a public company with 4,000 workers that is present in the Bay of Cádiz, Ría de Ferrol and Cartagena, specializes in the construction of military ships with a high technological component focused on the international market. Its lines of activity include the design and manufacture of combat and command and control systems, integrated platform control systems, fire directions, propulsion plants and life cycle support. With its commitment to diversification and renewable energies, it has also become a relevant player in the field of offshore wind.