The Jewish Lorca, the Festival of Contemporary Jewish Culture, celebrates its seventh edition this month with a program that includes guided visits to the castle synagogue, gastronomic experiences of ‘kosher’ food, Sephardic music concerts and contemporary dance shows such as that of the Israeli dancer Ravid Abarbanel, in her only performance of the year in Spain.

The festival, which will take place June 10-13, you will return to the medieval castle of the city as the main stage, but you will leave the fortress with shows in the cloister of La Merced and the building of the Archaeological Museum.

All activities are free and have restricted accesssaid this Friday the director of the festival, Miguel Tebar, who defined the Jewish as a “unique and special” event that values ​​contemporary Jewish culture “because it is alive.”

It will begin with a guided visit to the remains of the Lorca castle’s Jewish quarter, and with the inauguration of the sound art exhibition “Murcian Jews in the Late Middle Ages”, an exclusive production by Sofía Bertomeu Hojberg for the festival, which can be seen -or better, listen- in the cistern of El Espaldón, inside the fortress.

On the opening day of the festival, the session of DJ M. Lacroix which will offer a musical menu titled ‘Jewish music’ while attendees enjoy a Sephardic menu at Las Caballerizas del Castillo restaurant.

On the 11th the festival includes the concert in the courtyard of the cloister of La Merced ’20th century Jewish pop songbook’, by José Luis Manzanero ‘Manza’, also created especially for this Lorca festival.

On Saturday 12 it is the turn of Abarbanel’s international performance, which will present in the castle synagogue ‘WildHome’ show In a day in which a historical recreation of what life was like in the Jewish quarter of Lorca and a family guided tour entitled ‘Playing in Sepharad’ has also been scheduled.

The deputy mayor and councilor for Tourism, Francisco Morales, explained that, for the first time, the festival opens to the jewish humor with a show that can be seen at the Archaeological Museum on Sunday the 13th with Vicen Morales. The synagogue will host that day the concert with which the festival closes, entitled ‘Sefarsongs’, performed by Burruezo and Medievalia Camerata.