Ensenada, Baja California.- The Secretariat of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Sepesca) in Baja California, announced his first international sport fishing tournamentthe Baja Bluefin Tuna Tournament 2023.

Alma Rosa García Juárez, head of sepescaannounced that the contest seeks to attract both professional and amateur ladies and gentlemen recreational fishing and will be held from May 26 to 28 in Ensenada, in coordination with the company ‘Pesca del Mar Outdoors’.

The sepesca seeks to diversify the options for tourism for women and men, with new recreation options, as well as for service providers in the sector.

sport fishing of the bluefin tuna (Thunnus orientalis) develops mainly in the region of Ensenada, Eréndira and San Quintinon the Pacific coast, and has gained great strength and interest in bullfights of this species in recent years.

“Every time we have more visits from fishermen and fishermen, experienced and beginners from different parts of the country and from southern California, United States,” said García Juárez.

He pointed out that, in recent days, in coordination with shipowners, captains, sailors and operators in general, as well as the company ‘Pesca Del Mar Outdoors’, the details of this first international sport fishing tournament of bluefin tuna.

The Baja Bluefin Tournament 2023 will be held on May 26, 27 and 28, 2023, in the port of Covein the facilities of the cruise ship ‘Cruise Port Village’, contemplating two days of fishing with excellent prizes.

With this event, an important economic benefit is expected for the different business lines of the town, such as boat rentals, lodging, consumption in restaurants, rental of marinas, fishing stores and others.

Soon, it was said, more detailed information on prizes, regulations, registration, logistics, promotions and details will be provided.