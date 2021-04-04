The more than half a dozen officials consulted for this report had never experienced anything similar. Not even those who witnessed from inside the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) the ravages of the 2008 economic crisis. “Then we saw the light at the end of the tunnel. Where is the light now? ”Asks Salvador de la Torre, who has been working in an office in Malaga for 13 years.

The working lives of the 8,321 people – including career officials, interim and other personnel – who make up this body have turned upside down in the last twelve months due to the pandemic. Both by volume of work – the 5,999 that are dedicated to recognizing benefits processed 23,126,297 files in 2020, three times the previous year for the boom of the ERTE -, as for the novelty of having had to do it during the first months of the pandemic from their homes. Something unprecedented in the history of the Administration. “It was like putting together all the work from 2018 and 2019,” says De la Torre.

Between the months of March and April 2020, more than three million benefits were managed. “In a few weeks we were able to put 4,000 people working from home. Not only by replying to emails, but also by recognizing unemployment benefits, with the complexity that this entails, ”recalls Gerardo Gutiérrez, general director of SEPE. “My sister lent me a laptop, and during the first days I received about 1,000 emails,” explains Yaiza Castilla, a SEPE worker in the province of Las Palmas. “I still continue to receive calls on my home phone, which was the one I had to use for a long time,” adds another colleague from Catalonia, who prefers not to give his name “so that they don’t put me on the blacklist.”

Added to the technical inflexibility of the system to carry out the requests was the obsolescence of the computer equipment. “They have an average seniority of 35 years and logically they are not prepared to face such an avalanche of work,” says Javier Hormigo, who has worked for 32 years in a SEPE office in Cádiz. “It is true that an attempt was made to improve the system to absorb the work more quickly and that people could get paid, but there were a series of problems with some concepts such as bank accounts or the DNI that delayed the process a lot. I am still correcting errors from the months of July, August and September ”, Castilla added. Sources from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy assure that some of these delays were caused by company errors. There were those who came to forward ERTE requests to other departments such as Health.

Along with the need to remodel the work equipment – for which almost 100 million euros will be allocated from the funds of the Resilience and Recovery mechanism – the other handicap has been the lack of personnel, a historical demand both from the employees themselves. workers and the groups that represent them. The report that CSIF sent to the Minister of Public Function and Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, in the meeting he held with the unions on March 11, denounced “the alarming lack of professionalized and structural personnel” of the SEPE. “In the last decade, 3,400 personnel have been lost, 410 in the last year due to retirements and other casualties,” says Manuel Galdeano, general coordinator of CSIF at SEPE and author of the document.

The numerical laziness is also compounded by the longevity of a large part of the workforce, which foresees another problem in the near future: 62% of SEPE workers are over 51 years old – the same as in the other levels of the General Administration of the Status—, which projects a gradual loss of personnel as pensions accumulate. “I have colleagues who, seeing how things are, are getting ahead of them. And those who leave are the ones who have more experience, so the loss is doubly serious ”, warns the worker from Catalonia.

“The problems of public employment cannot be summarized in small or quick solutions,” he stressed after the meeting with Minister Julio Lacuerda, Secretary General of the FeSP-UGT. He was referring to the reinforcement of 1,500 interns – of which 1,200 are dedicated to the recognition of benefits – that the Government allocated to the SEPE to face the enormous workload, and whose stay is confirmed, for the moment, until June 30.

During 2019, in the last pre-pandemic year, in Spain 366,273 contributory benefit files were processed by ERTE – the most voluminous aid that accompanied seven other specific benefits for different groups -, with Madrid being the territory in which they were approved the most (102,290) . Between the months of January and December 2020 there were 15,583,725 (+ 41.5%), with Barcelona as the province that authorized the most (2,816,566).

The temporary employment regulation files have been the remedy to prevent the cessation of activity of many companies from causing a barrage of layoffs, and after the last extension they will remain in force until May 31. The “democratization of this aid”, as they emphasize in Work, has contributed to spreading the mantle over companies of different sizes. “They have been given a novel utility and it is clear that ERTEs have come to stay. But he has run a lot and without thinking about the consequences, and that has made his entire tenure been crazy, ”says Josetxo Gándara, head of Union Action at CC OO at the AGE.

Anguish and stress

According to the internal SEPE registry, its workers worked 120,000 overtime hours, including Saturdays, Sundays and Easter holidays “in order to reach all the people at the time they needed us most,” says the SEPE director. Work dynamics that have exhausted your staff. “We have done everything we can to get this done, but we are tired, stressed and anguished. As the situation does not improve, the summer can be terrible ”, laments Hormigo. Before the pandemic, I attended between 18 and 20 appointments a day, today it is no less than 40.

Although some SEPE offices assure that they accumulate a delay of one month in the management of the procedures, from Labor they clarify that “we are not in a situation in which there are benefits pending payment”, and that “all the files that arrive without errors they get ahead and get paid ”.

However, after on March 9 all the computers in the 710 offices throughout the country were affected by a computer virus that left them out of service for six days, even today many of them continue without recovering normality. “There are still Internet-based applications that are not operational for security reasons (I suppose, since they have told us nothing about the reason), but in general, we are more or less operational,” says an official.

“There is no risk of not collecting benefits,” said Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz 48 hours after the attack. “If before it was already difficult for us to get there, how are we going to do it now?”, Ironizes Castilla, who after observing the situation of the organization in which he works created in April the SEPE Movement platform, which brings together 1,000 workers, to demand improvements. In addition, it belongs to the Union Sindical Obrera (USO) – of a small importance in the Administration -, the only union that has called two days of strike at the beginning of this week in protest at the situation of the organization. “We do it so that there is a reaction and we can offer a quality service to the public,” he says. CSI-F did not endorse it and pointed out that it is “an extreme irresponsibility to summon it for the last days of the month, in which the payroll of the unemployed who are going to receive their benefits the following month is closed.”

A total of 4,008,789 people ended the month of February in a situation of unemployment, and 899,383 workers in an ERTE – between Madrid and Barcelona accumulate almost a third -, according to Social Security data. “If companies do not hold out and end up doing an ERE, the system will saturate again,” predicts Hormigo.