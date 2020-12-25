The arrival of 2021 will be accompanied by high unemployment figures in Spain, aggravated by the health crisis that emerged in early 2020 due to COVID-19. As a consequence, thousands of Spanish workers will be waiting to receive the unemployment benefit offered by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). At the moment, no changes are expected in the stipulated schedule, so it is expected that it will be charged between Monday 11 and Friday 15 January.

The deadline to request the Extraordinary Unemployment Subsidy opens

For those people who had exhausted their benefit between March 14 and June 30, 2020, the Government approved the Royal Decree-Law 32/2020 of November 3 Extraordinary Unemployment Subsidy, one toyuda of 430 euros per month and with a duration of three months.

The first time allowed was from November 6 to 30. A period that turned out to be very short, so the SEPE has enabled a new application period that will be available December 25, 2020 to January 25, 2021. “If you made an application between November 6 and 30 and it is pending resolution, do not submit a new application”, clarify from the SEPE.

In the first term, there was 114,000 applicants. However, they will not receive the aid until next January due to the collapse that the SEPE has suffered. As reported Populi Voice, The beneficiaries “They will charge two months together in January and in February the following month”.

The strike is not compatible with the ERTE

Some workers wonder if it is possible to collect unemployment benefit and, at the same time, the temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) that many companies took advantage of during the pandemic. The answer is no”. If a person is collecting one of the two things, they cannot receive the other aid.

Another of the economic aid that the Government launched during the coronavirus pandemic was the Minimum Living Income in order to guarantee that all citizens have the right to a minimum income to be able to continue with their basic expenses, such as making the purchase or paying electricity and water bills. This benefit may be charged after making a Responsible declaration in which it will be enough to confirm that there is no income.