It is very common for you to find yourself in this situation, you have just terminated your employment contract and you want to resume the unemployment benefit or allowance to collect unemployment again. For this, there different routes available that do not entail greater difficulty, although you have to check well that all the requirements are met, since there are several exceptions to take into account.

A first step to consider is if at the right time to start working you still had something to collect from the aid, since otherwise, if everything has been exhausted, you must start over with the request, right from the start.

The request to the SEPE to recover the unemployment benefit can be done basically in three ways. First, Through the SEPE Electronic Headquarters, identifying yourself with the electronic certificate or the Clave system and filling the official form. You can also do it in person at the offices, but by making an appointment before, or by calling the State Employment Office directly by phone. In these last two cases, the delay is more normal due to the number of requests.

When to request unemployment and how many times can you

This is important to take into account because they are deadlines that must be met. Once your employment contract ends, you have 15 working days to request the payment of unemployment again, and within that period of time, Before doing this, you have to register as a job seeker and sign the BAE commitment, which is active job search.

If you send the request after the deadline, you can continue to choose to collect the benefit, but the extra days will be deducted. and you will not receive the full amount that would correspond to you. Once approved, within the term, you will receive the same benefit that you had before finding the job, with the same percentage of discount and the same regulatory base.

This operation can be repeated as many times as you want and can. The only limit is the date that the SEPE has marked as the end of the payment of the subsidy. When you finish an employment contract, you can repeat this process to resume unemployment again every time you get another job.

Exceptions that can be given and that you should know

First, Let us assume that the employment contract is for less than 360 days, that is, less than a year. In this case, you would not be entitled to a new contributory benefit due to unemployment and yes you would have to resume the previous unemployment. If the finished contract gives the option to collect the unemployment, you can choose to resume what remains to be collected from the previous aid or generate a new one based on quotes with the previous company.

If you were collecting one of the SEPE unemployment benefits at the beginning of the contract work, three alternatives are open to you. For a contract of less than three months you can request the resumption of the suspended subsidy, if it is more than three months or less than 360 days you can choose a new allowance or continue with finishing at the time of starting work, and if you have contributed to Social Security for more than those 360 ​​days yes you must ask for unemployment.

By last, With voluntary termination you cannot resume unemployment or collect it, since it is not considered by the SEPE as a loss of employment that allows you to access any benefit. In other words, to collect unemployment, the initiative to end the employment relationship must come from the other party or simply because the contract ends and is not renewed.