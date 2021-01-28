In case of have exhausted the contributory benefit and have family responsibilities, the SEPE has the so-called ‘Unemployment benefit with family responsibilities due to exhaustion of the contributory benefit‘.

Requirements

To do this, the following requirements:

– Being unemployed.

– To be registered as a jobseeker for a period of one month from the exhaustion of the benefit, without having rejected an adequate placement offer, or having refused to participate, except for justified cause, in promotion, training or professional reconversion actions, since the tax benefit has expired. The registration must be maintained throughout the period of receipt of the subsidy.

– Subscribe the activity commitment.

– To have the contributory unemployment benefit has been exhausted.

– To have family responsibilities.

– Lack of incomes, of any nature, higher than 75% of the minimum interprofessional salary, excluding the proportional part of the two extraordinary payments.

Duration and amount

Regarding the duration, this will be 6 months extendable for semi-annual periods. Although it may vary depending on the extension of the unemployment benefit that has been exhausted, as well as age, according to the following conditions:

– If it is less than 45 years and has exhausted a contributory benefit of at least 4 months, you will have the right to total 18 months.

– If it is less than 45 years and has exhausted a contributory benefit of at least 6 months, you will be entitled to a total of 24 months.

– If you are older than 45 years and has exhausted a 4-month contributory benefit, you will be entitled to a total of 24 months.

– If you are older than 45 years and you have exhausted a contributory benefit of at least 6 months, you will have the right to total 30 months.

The The monthly amount of this subsidy is equal to 80% of the Public Indicator of Multiple Effects Income (IPREM). Payment will be made in monthly installments of 30 days, between the 10th and 15th of the month following the corresponding one the collection of aid.

Required documentation

To be able to request it, The following documentation must be provided:

– Official application form.

– Identification document of the applicant, their spouse and the children who live together or are in their care and that appear in the application:

– Spanish and Spanish: National Identity Document (DNI) or passport.

– Foreigners and foreigners residing in Spain:

– Nationals of the European Union: Certificate of registration of citizen of the European Union in which the NIE appears together with the passport or identification document in your country of origin.

– Non-nationals of the European Union: TForeigner or Foreign Identity Card (TIE) which contains the NIE and passport.

– Any bank document in which the account number of which the beneficiary is the holder appears and where you want to receive the benefit.

– Family Book or equivalent document in the case of foreigners.

– In the event that the managing entity requires it, it must present proof of income.

When and where to process it

The deadline for submitting the form is 15 business days from the end of the waiting month. This begins to count as of the day following the exhaustion of the contributory benefit.

exist several ways to request it:

– The SEPE electronic headquarters.

– In the benefit office (by appointment).

– In any public registry office.

– By administrative mail.