It is very common, as employment is in Spain, that you find yourself in a situation like this. You have actively and passively searched for a job and cannot find it. In addition, you have finished collecting unemployment and are still in the process of looking for a job. In this case, the State Public Employment Service offers a new benefit, the extraordinary unemployment benefit.

You can access it through the electronic office or at the SEPE offices, in this case by appointment. However you have to be clear about the requirements. They can only access those who have exhausted any unemployment benefit, so that after exhausting the maximum number of days contributed to be able to collect the contributory benefit, the claimant remains unemployed.

Similarly, in addition to having exhausted those benefits, you must be considered as long-term unemployed. That is, those who have been unemployed and registered as applicants for at least 360 days in the previous 18 months of the application.

Once these two main requirements have been fulfilled, then it is when you must check that you follow the following conditions: not have the right to collect unemployment benefits, accredit family responsibilities, do not include with previous collection records, lack Income above 75% of the Minimum Interprofessional Salary, not being of age to access the retirement benefit and not be working for someone else or self, not having a suspended contract or having terminated the contract involuntarily.

How is this extraordinary subsidy applied for?

If you meet the aforementioned requirement of having recently finished collecting unemployment benefits, you have 15 days to fill out the application. You must also be registered as a job seeker, sealing the DARDE.

Once these two nuances are clear, as has been said before, the request can be made through the SEPE offices through appointment (at the Electronic Office or by phone), through any public registry office, or by sending a administrative mail.

Likewise, specific documentation needs to be submitted. Since the SEPE website, you can download the official application form to hand over. You have to identify with him DNI or TIE according to your case, together with that of family charges, and present a document where it appears your account number and accredit you as the owner of it. Along with all this, the family Book and the disability certificate of a minor child, if so.

How much do you pay with this benefit?

It is one of the aspects, or the aspect, of greatest interest to the plaintiff. The help of this extraordinary subsidy can reach 431 euros per month. You must calculate 80% of the Public Multiple Effects Income Indicator (IPREM).

The SEPE usually pays from the 10th to the 15th of each month, and the maximum time to collect is 180 days. The money will reach your account if, as explained in the list of documents to deliver, you prove that you are the owner of the bank account that you give when filling out the application.