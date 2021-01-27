He allowance for over 52s It is an aid granted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy for people with an age equal to or older than the aforementioned, unemployed, who does not have the status of a discontinuous fixed worker, who has exhausted the contributory benefit or unemployment subsidy and who lacks own income that in their monthly sum is 75% greater than the minimum interprofessional salary, among other noteworthy requirements.

The provision, which is equivalent to 80% of the multiple effects public income indicator, it may be extended until the beneficiary reaches the ordinary age required to be entitled to a retirement pension.

This aid can be requested through the usual means provided by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE). This is, in person by requesting an appointment, at public registry offices, by administrative mail or at the SEPE electronic headquarters.

To complete the application it is necessary to provide an identification document, such as ID or passport in case of being Spanish, the European Union citizen registration certificate or the Foreigners Identity Card; a bank document that proves the ownership of the account where the income will be received and the proof of income, whenever the SEPE requests it.

Income processing

One of the essential conditions to maintain the right to receive the subsidy is Comply with the requirement of own income, for which citizens must annually submit the income statement within 15 days after the 12 months from the birth of the right to the subsidy.

This procedure can be done digitally in the SEPE electronic headquarters if you have an electronic DNI, digital certificate or cl @ ve system. Once inside the system, the citizen will be able to send the pertinent documentation without having to go in person to an Employment Office.

The process is simple. You simply have to identify yourself and check that the data is correct and, if it is not, modify it; declare that the conditions for receiving the subsidy are met and download online or face-to-face models of the declaration, as desired.