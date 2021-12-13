Home page politics

divide

French gendarmes patrol a roundabout on the South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia. © Clotilde Richalet / AP / dpa

New Caledonia is a strategically important location in the Indo-Pacific for France. Now the residents have voted against a split for the third time – but not all of them want to accept the vote.

Nouméa / Paris – The separatists in the French overseas territory New Caledonia do not want to recognize the result of the referendum on the independence of the archipelago in the South Pacific.

The vote, in which 96.5 percent of the participants voted to remain with France on Sunday, was “null and void,” said Congress President Roch Wamytan. The election was overshadowed by a boycott by the pro-independence supporters: just under 44 percent of the 185,000 eligible voters had voted.

A majority had already spoken out against the separation in two referendums in 2018 and 2020 – but at that time it was only 56.4 and 53.3 percent respectively. The Nouméa Agreement of 1998 provided for up to three votes as part of the decolonization of New Caledonia. Wamytan was one of the signatories at the time.

Boycott before the election

“This is not the third referendum for us. We believe that in terms of legal and political legitimacy, there have only been two referendums, 2018 and 2020. This is the referendum of the French state and its supporters in New Caledonia, not ours, ”stressed Wamytan. He called for his people to be asked the question again over the next few years. Discussions on this with the government in Paris would, however, only begin after the presidential election in France next April.

more on the subject Still unbeaten: Freiburg beats Fürth too Haie boss Walter wants Krupp to extend his contract More than 400 migrants rescued in the English Channel

The separatists had called for a boycott before the election. Because of the corona pandemic and the close proximity to the election in France, they had called for the vote to be postponed. “We didn’t understand why the French president didn’t allow us to do that,” said Wamytan.

French head of state Emmanuel Macron had seen the result as recognition for the French nation. Addressing the people of New Caledonia, he said: “France is proud to be your fatherland.” Macron admitted, however, that the electorate in the strategically important overseas region is still deeply divided. In a transition phase until June 2023, a new status for New Caledonia is to be prepared. dpa