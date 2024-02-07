Indonesian Papuans promised to release captured pilot Mertens

Indonesian Papuan separatists have promised to release New Zealand pilot Philip Mertens, who was captured a year ago. About it reports The Guardian.

Chief of the General Staff of the Liberation Army Republic of West Papua Therianus Satto said Mertens would be released from captivity “in order to protect human rights.” He did not give an exact release date for the pilot.

On Monday, February 5, the New Zealand government appealed to the rebels to release Mertens, the source said. New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the pilot's continued detention was not in anyone's interests.

Separatists who want to declare West Papua province independent from Indonesia kidnapped Mertens after he landed a Susu Air plane at remote Paro airport in the mountainous Nduga region on February 7, 2023. At the same time, the rebels released five passengers who were indigenous residents. It later turned out that the rebel leader who captured the pilot turned out to be a terrorist.