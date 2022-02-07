By Anton Zverev

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Monday that a full-scale war could break out at any time, and that his forces might have to turn to Moscow for support.

Denis Pushilin, director of the breakaway People’s Republic of Donetsk, said there was a high probability that a war could claim a huge number of casualties, although it would be “crazy” to embrace such a conflict.

“Firstly, we depend on ourselves, but we do not rule out asking Russia for help in case Ukraine, with the support of Western countries, crosses a certain line,” he told Reuters in an interview in his fortified office.

About 15,000 people have been killed since 2014 in clashes between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army, according to the government in Kiev.

Tensions have been running high since November, when Russia began deploying a total of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders, stoking fears of a much larger war despite insistence from Moscow, which says it has no plans to invade.

Pushilin says the separatists have shortfalls in weapons, particularly electronic equipment, anti-aircraft defenses and the ability to counter-attack the Ukrainian army’s Turkish-made drones.

(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

