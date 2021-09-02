Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was buried in the early hours of Thursday (2) under strict security measures imposed by Indian authorities throughout the Himalayan region.

Geelani, a vehement opponent of Indian authority in this Muslim-majority region, divided between India and Pakistan since 1947, had been ill for several months and died on Wednesday aged 92.

He had been fighting for the union of Indian Kashmir with the Pakistani side since the 1960s and spent 10 years in prison from 1962 onwards.

Geelani was buried in a cemetery near his home in the main city of Srinagar, a police source told AFP.

Geelani’s family announced that they were not allowed to attend the funeral.

The activist had expressed a desire to be buried at the Srinagar Martyrs Cemetery, but authorities had rejected the request, according to a police officer.

“At around 3:00 am the police entered our house and took our father’s body,” one of Geelani’s sons, Naseem, told AFP.

“They didn’t allow anyone in our family to participate in the funeral,” he said.

The police source admitted that security forces were responsible for organizing the burial.

Locals in the region said authorities acted in this way out of fear of disturbances during the funeral ceremony.

Villagers reported that the army used barbed wire and barricades in the streets near Geelani’s residence in Srinagar, where the activist had been under house arrest for 11 years.

“There are soldiers everywhere, there are barricades with barbed wire on all the main avenues,” said one of them.

A mosque near Geelani’s home called for the population to proceed to the family’s residence, but armored vehicles and trucks patrolled the area.

Police ordered people not to leave their homes.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was one of the first to pay tribute to Geelani and said on Twitter that he was “deeply moved by the death of the Kashmir freedom fighter.”

– Tireless independentist –

Khan noted that Geelani “fought all his life for his people and for their right to self-determination. He was imprisoned and tortured by the occupying Indian state, but he remained steadfast”.

He decreed a day of national mourning in Pakistan.

Geelani was known as a tireless opponent of New Delhi’s authority in the Himalayas.

More than half a million Indian soldiers have been deployed in the region, the scene of two of the three wars fought between India and Pakistan since the independence of the two states.

Since Indian Kashmir’s autonomy was revoked in August 2019, the locally elected government has been replaced by a governor appointed by the central executive, and since then new laws have been applied in the region.

Thousands of people were detained under a law on public safety, which provides that citizens can remain in prison for a maximum of two years without the need for formal charges or prosecution.

