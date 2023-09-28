Home page politics

Felix Durach

The separatist government of the Nagorno-Karabakh region has announced that it wants to dissolve the Armenian enclave.

Yerevan – The Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh will no longer exist from January 1, 2024. The region’s separatist government, which belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, announced its dissolution on Thursday. That reports that Editorial network Germany and the press agency AP. This was preceded by years of conflict. In September, Azerbaijan launched another military intervention in Nagorno-Karabakh.

