The examination of the bill “consolidating the republican principles” barely began, Monday afternoon, in committee, that the public debate already begins to smell of sulfur. The right is no stranger to it: with the National Rally, it intended to support an amendment tabled by the deputy LaREM Aurore Bergé to prohibit, among other things, “The wearing of any conspicuous religious symbol by minors in public space”. The provision was ruled inadmissible, but it demonstrates the desire to create a noxious climate in which Muslims would be shamelessly stigmatized.

It is in this atmosphere where believers are therefore obliged to show a white paw that the representatives of the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) were received, Monday noon, at the Elysee. The day before, the nine federations of the CFCM had succeeded, in extremis and after sometimes heated discussions, to agree on a “charter of principles” containing ten articles. She reaffirms, for those who doubted it, “The compatibility of the Muslim faith with the principles of the Republic, including secularism, and the attachment of Muslims in France to their full citizenship”. This text – which is not yet public – undertakes in particular to ban political speeches from places of worship and to fight against foreign interference, in particular financial. Above all, it paves the way for the creation of a National Council of Imams, as required by Emmanuel Macron, which will have the mission of certifying imams practicing in France.