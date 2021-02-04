Unfavorable opinions are piling up against the bill “consolidating republican principles”, known as the “separatism” law. In the wake of the Defender of Rights Claire Hédon, the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights (CNCDH) is moved by a text that risks ” weaken “ the Republic. “If the objective of better combating criminal fanaticism is legitimate, explains Jean-Marie Burguburu, president of the CNCDH , it cannot justify the implementation of disproportionate measures which undermine fundamental freedoms, at the heart of the republican and democratic pact. ” The CNCDH calls in particular for the abandonment of the Republican engagement contract, which would create a “Climate of generalized mistrust” on associations, but also prior authorization for home instruction, which would violate the freedom of education. He advocates, however, “A prevention strategy promoting integration and social diversity”. Cy. vs.