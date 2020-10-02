Gérard Larcher, President of the Senate, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Friday October 2, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Gérard Larcher, President of the Republicans of the Senate, is the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Friday October 2, 2020. Separatisms, health crisis, consultation with elected officials … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Sahlia Brakhlia.

Gérard Larcher, re-elected president of the Senate, affirms that “to fight against radical Islam is quite simply to fight for the Republic”, while Emmanuel Macron must unveil this Friday the main lines of the bill on separatism on the occasion of a trip to Mureaux (Yvelines). Fight against radical Islam, “vs‘is to take concrete decisions when there are places of prayer, schools or others in which we do not share the values ​​of the Republic “, continues Gérard Larcher.

Senate Speaker Declares Radical Islam “it is not a religion”, But “an ideology and a political project”, repeating the words of Jean-Pierre Obin, former Inspector General of National Education and author of How we let Islamism enter the school, which spoke Thursday on franceinfo. “Islam is a religion which must find its place in the Republic. I am even sure that it can find its place in the Republic, like other religions“, assures Gérard Larcher.

“Let us consider elected officials as adults. They are capable of taking decisions”, says Gérard Larcher, regretting the lack of “consultation” with local elected officials on the restrictions decisions to counter the Covid-19 epidemic. “In Aix and Marseille, the dialogue began the day after the decision [de fermer les bars et les restaurants]. It is not my vision of consultation, he laments. That is why I welcome the initiative taken yesterday by the Prime Minister “. Jean Castex began a series of talks on Thursday with the mayors of large cities about the consequences of the pandemic.



Faced with the health crisis, Gérard Larcher recommends a “very close relationship, between the elected officials who ensure the daily life of the citizens and the representatives of the State. The mayor-prefect couple, quite essential, reinforced by the president of the department and the president of the Region”.

