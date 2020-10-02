Expected at the turn both to the right and to the left, the President of the Republic began his speech with infinite precautions Friday, October 2 in Mureaux (Yvelines). “Do not let ourselves fall into the trap of amalgamation set by polemicists and extremes which would consist in stigmatizing all Muslims”, he launched while focusing his speech on “Islamist separatism”. The other forms of “separatism” – such as sectarian aberrations or white supremacism, for a time mentioned – are ultimately considered minor, “radical Islamism is the heart of the matter: let’s name it”, he insisted. “We ourselves have built our own separatism”, also recognized the tenant of the Elysee, pointing to “districts where the Republican promise has not been kept” and the “concentration of misery and difficulties”. The Head of State once again had recourse to a form of “at the same time”: to continue speaking to his electoral base which has become right since the start of his mandate, while positioning himself in the perspective of of the presidential election of 2022 as a bulwark for the RN which does not miss the opportunity to overbid (“we cannot today fight Islamist fundamentalism, if we do not question our migration policy”, has thus let go, as soon as Thursday, its vice-president, Jordan Bardella). Emmanuel Macron nevertheless remains accountable for focusing the debate on a favorite theme of the far right when social emergencies are at the top of the concerns of the French. Just as he cannot escape the deleterious climate fueled by his Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who during the summer did not hesitate to raise the specter of “civil war”.

Extended “public service neutrality”

This preliminary expedited, and after having praised – multiple figures in support – the action of the State in recent years and detailed the terrorist context (from the attack of last week to the trial of the attack against Charlie Hebdo) , the president presented in 5 axes what he calls his “republican patriotism”. Provisions were thus announced on “public service neutrality” with the extension of this obligation, which applies to public officials, to all employees of delegated companies. The example taken in this matter by Emmanuel Macron is not lacking in salt: “controllers who deny women access to the bus because they do not have an outfit that they themselves consider as decent”, he pointed out while, in recent weeks, his ministers have been recommending a “republican outfit” for young high school girls. A new power will also be conferred on the prefects under the guise of freeing the mayors from “pressure on the ground”. State representatives will thus be able to block local decisions on “denominational menus” (in reality substitutions) or specific hours in swimming pools. If need be, they can even take the place of mayors. Provisions which will appear in the bill that the “Minister of the Interior and his deputy minister will present on December 9 in the Council of Ministers a bill, 115 years after the final adoption of the law of 1905”.

Associations under “contract”

The second pillar of the Macronien project concerns associations. “Number of associations offering sporting, cultural, linguistic or other activities, which have for reason to be the accompaniment of the most precarious or the food aid, deploy in reality assumed strategies of indoctrination”, estimated the president . “This phenomenon of radicalization today is based on” hearsay “, on things that there are in books that appear, but there is no objective data to be able to measure this radicalization “, Warned in this regard the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, at the beginning of the week, on Europe 1. Differences which did not prevent Emmanuel Macron from announcing an extension of the grounds making possible the dissolution of an association to “attack on personal dignity”, or “psychological or physical pressure”. Public funding will be subject to “contracts of respect for the values ​​of the Republic” and to reinforced controls. “If these contracts are broken, the leaders will have to be reimbursed,” said the head of state who refuses, on the other hand, to apply this type of retaliation to companies.

“Compulsory education for all”

It was at the school that one of the most unexpected measures was announced. While “more than 50,000 children follow home schooling”, “from the start of the 2021 school year, education will be compulsory for everyone from 3 years old,” said Emmanuel Macron. If he presents the measure as “the most radical since the laws of 1882”, he hastens to reassure the right with whom he would especially not want to quarrel. “The freedom of education” is thus considered fundamental and there is no question of calling it into question or “of arousing passions”, he promised while evoking a “framework to strengthen controls” on schools private individuals outside of contract and the legitimacy of carrying out “administrative closures when necessary”. Another measure that could annoy the right: the development of teaching “Arabic and many other languages ​​which are the wealth of our children” at school or in an extracurricular “that we master”.

The head of state wants to reform Islam

A large part of this speech of more than an hour, was also devoted to “Islam in France” that the president intends to free from “foreign influences”. In this matter, the Head of State is walking on eggshells since the law of 1905 stipulates that the State does not have to interfere with religion. Not enough to embarrass him, while he says he wants to “build an Islam of enlightenment”. “We must help this religion, in our country, to be a partner of the Republic for the affairs that we have in common”, he justified before presenting a series of measures: the end of “Islam consular ”which allowed the arrival of imam and preacher from abroad; the incentive for the Mosques changed from the statute of association law 1901 to that envisaged for the religious activities by the law of 1905 with tax advantages and a reinforced control in all the cases; an “anti-putsch” system to prevent those in charge of mosques from being overthrown by extremists; certification of the training of imams and the establishment of a charter; the “structuring of the hajj pilgrimage which will provide funding”. For some of these provisions “it is not the State which will do it, it will be the French Council of Muslim Worship”, he was specified. And to add: it is “an immense responsibility which we entrust to him”, it is an “immense pressure which we will exert”.

The plan also includes a “secular” dimension with the creation of a “scientific institute of Islamology” and dedicated means in higher education. Deploring that the “intellectual debate” has been left in particular to the “Anglo-Saxon tradition”, Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly maintained the same amalgam as in June when he dismissed the actors of the mobilization to the rank of “separatists”. against racism and police violence. Children of immigrant origin who “revisit their identity through a post-colonial or anti-colonial discourse,” he criticized this time. On this relationship with colonial history, in particular on the “knot” that constitutes the war in Algeria, he nevertheless attempted the card of appeasement. In addition to symbolic gestures, such as the recognition of France’s responsibility for the assassination of Maurice Audin to which he returned, he relies on “historiographical work” to pacify “memories”. A job for which he commissioned the historian Benjamin Stora. “I will always denounce the victim’s speech of the President on our history or our responsibility in the face of radicalization”, did not fail to respond to Senator LR, Valérie Boyer, while welcoming “the measures against radical Islam”.

Little concrete for the “return of the Republic”

The last project is not the least, but it was also, unsurprisingly, the least provided with concrete proposals. “Wherever the Republic no longer gives a future, do not wait for these children to love it”, pointed out the Head of State denouncing the disappearance of public services, the disintegration of national solidarity that his policy has yet encouraged. “Emmanuel Macron makes a rather fair diagnosis of the weaknesses of our Republic but reduces his responses to Islam. Nothing on the districts that the Republic is abandoning ”, reacted the PCF deputy, Stéphane Peu. An observation shared by his rebellious colleague, Adrien Quatennens: “Not only does Macron’s policy aggravate the“ soil ”that he denounces in his speech, but the law already makes it possible to fight against obscurantism. Rather than a new law and postures on the Republic, let us give it the means of its real realization ”, demanded this one. In this regard, the presidential speech is indeed one of the poorest. Quoting again the device for dividing classes or even “homework done” or “summer quarters”, the president promised “to go even further”: “Our horizon is simple, it is to ensure a Republican presence in the bottom of each tower, at the bottom of each building ”, he declared without going into the concrete. Wielding again the liberal concept of “equal opportunities”, the host of the Élysée promised new decisions “in the weeks to come”. Each of the aforementioned devices has of course all its usefulness, but they do not solve the basic problem for which many lower-income neighborhoods are waiting for an answer: their lack of access to common law. In Seine-Saint-Denis, a parliamentary report on the “bankruptcy of the State” in the department, shows that the best endowed with its schools are less well endowed with the Parisian establishments, or even the children. lose on average one year of their schooling due to absences not replaced. It remains to be seen whether the recovery plan, of which Emmanuel Macron assured, without going into detail, that working-class neighborhoods would benefit, will be enough. Doubt is allowed.