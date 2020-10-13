Europe Ecology-Greens has a weakness and is aware of it. The party may score well, carried by the environmental claims it embodies in the eyes of many French people, on sovereign subjects such as secularism or security, on the other hand, EELV is not very audible. A blind spot that risks weakening the formation, while the political agenda is occupied by the sequence of “separatism” imposed by Macronie.

To remedy this and push to strengthen the discourse, the national commission “popular districts” of EELV organized, Saturday October 11, in the district of Belleville in Paris, workshops debates on Islamophobia, secularism, colonial memory and the ‘Against racism. An event in which participated “ representatives of each religion ”, “Neighborhood association leaders” and some executives, such as Deputy National Secretary Sandra Regol and MEPs David Cormand and Mounir Satouri (together representing the three major motions that structure the party). With the aim of producing a one-line text to be voted on by the Federal Council. “We are not identified on the subject because we do not have a clear position, that is the goal of this day”, concedes an activist.

Jadot divides, Bayou dissociates himself

Especially since someone in the ranks of EELV took the lead. Yannick Jadot did not wait for his camp to procrastinate to give his vision of the subject by declaring, in Obs September 16, that the “ burkini has nothing to do in our swimming pools “. An exit criticized by the national secretary Julien Bayou and of which the commission “popular districts” is publicly “Dissociated” on Twitter.

“ Yannick Jadot did not make any remarks breaking with the party, he is led, because of his status, to take a position on government news ”, however tempers MEP David Cormand, who praises “The exercise of internal democracy” and the ongoing debates within EELV. “This government assigns us a cultural battlefield, separatism. It’s up to us to refuse the term, to reappropriate these subjects ”, develops the ex-boss of the Greens.

Be heard beyond city centers

The stakes are twofold: EELV must make itself heard in the debate on “separatism”, on the one hand, and seek to invest in working-class neighborhoods, on the other. In this regard, the Greens want to depart from the image of a movement that speaks first to the city centers of large metropolises, which the municipal authorities have come to consolidate. Evidenced by Ismaël, young entrepreneur from Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis). He registered for the day-debates “ out of curiosity “. And note “ never having seen EELV activists tow in your neighborhood ”, and do “ for the time being more confidence in rebellious France on issues of anti-racism ”. “With the exception of Patrick Chaimovitch in Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine – Editor’s note), we have the greatest difficulties in establishing themselves in working-class cities, while ecology takes care of the most fragile”, confirms MEP Mounir Satouri.

It remains to be seen how the national authorities will arbitrate the issue, while the party is plunged into internal tribulations with a view to composing the lists for the regional and departmental regions of March 2021. For the party, it is a question of respecting a delicate balance between its current furthest to the left and the so-called Jadot line, which looks more towards the center. Between these poles, the question of separatism could well ignite the negotiations.