Yannick Jadot hoped to gain height, a presidential posture on sovereign matters, unfold his vision by refocusing the light on him after the controversies on the side of the EELV town halls on Christmas trees and other Tour de France which have caused a lot of ‘ink. But with an interview in the Obs with right-handed accents, he especially aroused controversy in his own camp. Asked about the issue of “separatism” put in the saddle by the government, the contender for an EELV candidacy for the next presidential election believes that “tackling problems means naming them correctly“:”We are not talking here about Islam or terrorism, but radical Islamism, which claims to dictate ways of living, especially for women, and whose first victims are Muslims.“, He continues without calling into question the government’s approach. And to add: “Our societies are so tense and destabilized that groups are trying to question secularization, to break the laws of the Republic in the name of an ideology or religious principles. This is unacceptable. The burkini has nothing to do in a swimming pool!“Statements not really fitting, for example, with an Esther Benbassa for whom”separatism is really a concept not to be used“Because it risks”divide the French even more“. “The word separatism is mainly used to refer to Muslims. It is an anti-cohesion word, marked and connoted”, Judge Senator EELV.

Previous outings of the MEP had already thrilled those who consider that he is following in the government’s footsteps on insecurity. “The President of the Republic makes the correct diagnosis“, He declared on this subject, reproaching the Head of State for not having”restored respect for the common rule, civility in our country“.

But with his interview on Thursday, it’s the last straw. “Personally, I preferred the spring-summer 2016 collection», Reacted the former national secretary of EELV, David Cormand, by posting an old tweet of Yannick Jadot:«Those who scream against the Burkini are also those who privatized a public beach for the Saudi family last summer.“The members of the grassroots committee of the ecological party have themselves dissociated themselves from his remarks”on separatism, burkini, young people from the suburbs“. “The France we want is a peaceful, multicultural, fraternal France. We oppose any talk that divides, stigmatizes instead of unifying», They assure.

It front of “some debates on the Burkini”Prompted by the interview, feeling the tide on Friday morning, the entourage of Yannick Jadot highlighted his new intervention on LCI. “I was asked about this affair by activists who came to the Grenoble swimming pool. And so I say luckily this case has been settled», He justifies his answer on the Burkini that in the interview with the Obs the episode of Grenoble only intervenes in the following question. Yannick Jadot continues: “I’m tired of Muslims in our country being caught between an anti-Muslim racism that is everywhere and disqualifies them from the point of view of their belonging to our country to the Republic; and on the other side, religious groups who want to impose on them ways of life that are not compatible. I want everyone to be able to live their religion quietly, that women can dress as they want. It is respect for secularism and the principles of the Republic“. A balancing act which in its latest version at least convinced David Cormand who retweeted an excerpt.