LaREM deputies are engaged in a strange battle. On the one hand, there are the promoters of a secularism presented as offensive, who have fallen into an obsession with Islam and not against Islamism alone. On the other, the defenders of a secularism who claim to be based on the founding law of 1905. The two parties advance their pawns and sometimes tear each other apart over the bill “Reinforcing respect for the principles of the Republic”, currently debated in the National Assembly.

Already, in special committee, LaREM deputies Aurore Bergé and François Cormier-Bouligeon have defended amendments aimed at prohibiting “The wearing of any religious symbol” for minors in the street. In “Any religious sign”, we must of course understand the veil. “It is unbearable to see a 5 year old girl wearing a veil, and this bill allows us to legislate”, assumed the former spokesperson for the LaREM group, from the ranks of the right.

A breach opened on the place of the veil in the public space in which did not fail to rush his former colleagues LR, like the deputies of the extreme right. Those who, within the majority, claim to be leftist did not appreciate seeing the debates thus parasitized. “If there is a subject which can hysterize the debates, and which has nothing to do with the text, it is the veil”, recalled Christophe Castaner, boss of the LaREM group, in the Parisian. “It’s political escalation”, also annoyed the vice-president LaREM of the Assembly and co-founder of the association In common, Hugues Renson.

The walkers will be satisfied with the “equal opportunities” plan

So he tries to move the cursor, by insisting on social diversity, social housing or the fight against discrimination. “We are attached to the success of the ‘republican promise’ mentioned by the President of the Republic in his speech at Les Mureaux”, he said in a forum to Release.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, co-signed with fourteen other parliamentarians, the former number two of LaREM Pierre Person evokes thirteen measures, among which the opening of 40,000 places in crèche, an overhaul of the allocation system student grants, or increased access to social assistance. So many proposals that come up before the presentation by the executive of its “equal opportunities” plan, already rejected many times, including two components – one relating to access to the senior civil service and the other to discrimination – must be announced at the end of the week. LaREM deputies will have to be satisfied with this, failing to have obtained a rebalancing of the text.

Religious “obligation of neutrality” rekindles tensions

In the meantime, the debate in the hemicycle around article 1, providing for a “Obligation of neutrality” religion for public service delegates, whether they work in the public or private sector, has revived tensions. Francis Chouat (LaREM) tabled an amendment to harden this provision, by extending it to volunteers who participate in a public service mission. This includes mothers accompanying school. Contrary to her colleague, Sonia Krimi (LaREM) considers, “Like many members of the majority, that if the state is secular, society is not: The State does not have vocation to make invisible the religious symbols in the public space, that would seem to me in contradiction with the spirit of the law passed in 1905 ” , she recalled.

Dismayed by the position of some marchers and the right-wing opposition, Souad Zitouni (LaREM) launched: “I have the impression of being since a while ago in front of a tribunal, the tribunal against Islam and Muslims. The living together is not “living the same”. “The sequence of “separatisms” has finally convinced that part of the majority has converted to the most right-wing positions, those which waver the principle of secularism and its understanding by citizens.