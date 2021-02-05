Éric Dupond-Moretti, Minister of Justice and Minister of Justice, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Friday February 5, 2021. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Éric Dupond-Moretti, Keeper of the Seals and Minister of Justice, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Friday February 5, 2021. Bill to fight against separatism, baptized bill “confirming respect for the principles of the Republic”, Covid-19 epidemic in prison, repatriation of women and children of jihadists … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

P draft law “confirming respect for the principles of the Republic” : “A great text of freedom”

“I am very comfortable” with the bill “confirming respect for the principles of the Republic”, examined by the National Assembly, assures Eric Dupond-Moretti. JI think it’s a great freedom text. ” For the Keeper of the Seals, “recalling the values ​​of the Republic is pleading for freedom, the freedom to teach, the freedom to think, the freedom to caricature, the freedom to marry someone you love.”

The Minister of Justice sweeps away the critics who believe that this text is “anti-Muslim”. “If that was the law, I would no longer look at myself in the mirror. To dare to tell that, it is to make kids want to seek human warmth from the Islamists rather than at the heart of the Republic with all of us, these words are unacceptable “, he is indignant.

Covid-19: more than a quarter of inmates over 75 vaccinated

In prisons, there are “123 positive cases” at Covid-19 “which represents 0.2% of the detained population”, says Éric Dupond-Moretti. “We have managed to stabilize this situation thanks to the sanitary measures that have been taken”, welcomes the Minister of Justice.

otherwise “43 detainees were vaccinated” of the 204 people over 75 years old in French prisons, says the Minister of Justice.

Syria: “It is not easy to extract French nationals from the camps”

Pascale Descamps, a French mother who demands the repatriation of her daughter who left to join Daesh in Syria in 2015, has started a hunger strike. “I hear his suffering”, assures Éric Dupond-Moretti. “His file is being followed closely”, declares the Keeper of the Seals.

“The question of repatriation is extremely difficult. It also endangers soldiers and French agents and it is not easy to extract French nationals from the camps”, considers the Minister of Justice. On the question of children “we have repatriated 35”, explains Éric Dupond-Moretti. “The last ones arrived in France on January 13, in complete discretion”, he adds.

