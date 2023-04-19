Separation Totti-Blasi, the indiscretion on Noemi Bocchi

It would have been Noemi Bocchi who pushed Francesco Totti to refuse the agreement with Ilary Blasi proposed by the lawyer Annamaria Bernardini De Pace.

To provide the sensational indiscretion, which comes the day after the sentence of the Court of Rome which saw the “victory” of Ilary Blasi, is the site Dagospy.

The agreement reached by Annamaria Bernardini De Pace with Ilary Blasi’s lawyers would have been even more advantageous for the former Roma captain.

However, according to Roberto D’Agostino’s website, Totti’s current partner would have considered it too expensive.

According to Noemi Bocchi, in fact, the former footballer should not have paid Ilary Blasi more than 2 thousand euros per child, therefore for a total of 6 thousand euros per month. It would have been just that, second Dagospythe reason for the break between Bernardini De Pace and Francesco Totti.

Now, however, the judge Simona Rossi has decided that the former Roma captain will have to pay his now ex-wife 12,500 a month for the maintenance of the three children, to which must be added 75% of school expenses and 50% of extraordinary expenses .

In addition, Ilary Blasi receives the Eur villa and custody of the children, albeit with the necessary differences. Cristian and Chanel, in fact, will be able to see their father at any time, while to be together with the youngest, Isabel, Francesco Totti will have to respect the calendar of the Court.