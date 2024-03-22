Separation | Sampsa Kataja has been offered two unpleasant options – The coalition decision-makers remain silent

The coalition politicians do not want to open the background of the process of dismissal of their former MP Sampsa Kataja, because “it goes to personal matters”.

Coalition is about to move aside his politician from Pori Sampsa Juniper from central positions of trust in Satakunta. Dismissals are justified by breaking the rules of the game and dissatisfaction with Kataja's actions.

What exactly is it about?

Sampsa Kataja is a former member of parliament of the coalition and the former vice-chairman of the party. Currently, he is a Pori city councilor, a member of the city board and the first vice president. He is also the regional councilor of the Satakunta welfare area and the chairman of the regional council.

On Sunday The council group of the coalition of the Pori city council temporarily dismissed Kataja from the council group.

The party also wants him out of the Pori city council and from the position of chairman of the regional council of the Satakunta welfare area.

Kataja has been offered two options: the opportunity to resign himself or a process will be started to fire him. Kataja has not resigned from either institution, so the dismissal process has now been started in both.

Sampsa Kataja did not want to comment on the matter to HS at this stage. Earlier in the message he sent to the People of Satakunta, he has appealed among other things to Burn out.

To the public it has been reported that Kataja has broken the common rules of the game related to handling a position of trust.

What are the rules of the game, city councilor and chairman of the Kokoomus Pori municipal organization Viliina Välimäki?

“I can't exactly open these up, because it goes into personal matters and internal discussions within the group. However, it is about serious matters,” he says.

“However, the discussion that has taken place and the decisions that have been made are such that they are not based on petty or frivolous reasons.”

Välimäki states that there were serious discussions with Kataja already after the “Brussels Emperor”, but the decisions made now are not directly related to that.

In January-February 2023, Sampsa Kataja was reported for harassment after the trip to Brussels of the regional associations. At that time, Kataja was the vice-chairman of the provincial board of Satakunta.

Kataja was said to have appeared intoxicated on the trip and behaved badly on several occasions, including inappropriately towards the trainee. After the harassment report, he gave up his candidacy in the parliamentary elections.

After the incident, Kataja commented on the matter thus:

“I have decided that even the smallest amount of alcohol is not suitable for me, because it easily turns into a large amount. I've been without alcohol for long periods before, but I feel that now it's best to seek support from an outside party.”

Viliina According to Välimäki, the current dismissals are not directly related to the Brussels case. According to him, it is not a single recent event either, but a “whole thing”. However, he cannot tell more about it.

“The matter is so serious and it is such a big issue for Sampsa, and when he has not made this resignation on his own initiative. These are painful issues that affect many. We don't want to complicate their situation. It's not anyone's will, but handle it smartly,” he says.

Separation process also advances from the position of chairman of the regional council of the Satakunta welfare area.

Why is the regional council dissatisfied with Kataja's operations, chairman of the regional council group of the regional council coalition Anne Holmlund?

“This may also involve personal matters that cannot be commented on,” he says.

Holmlund states that there has been dissatisfaction for a long time. According to Holmlund, mistrust towards Kataja is currently quite widespread and it crosses party lines.

“We have tried to take this process so that Kataja has been consulted every step of the way. Before decisions have been made, he has been scheduled for a hearing or has been allowed to give comments. To everyone [tilaisuuksiin] he has not arrived, but in some he has been present.”

In Satakunta, the role of chairman of the regional council of the welfare area is a half-time job.

“There are a lot of responsibilities and it requires a lot from the person who takes care of it. It is clear that if there is no political trust in his activities, it will be difficult to carry out the task successfully.