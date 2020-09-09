Now it is official: After Hansi Flick had already indicatedthat they won’t signal Ivan Perisic in any case, FC Bayern confirmed the departure of the Croat on Wednesday afternoon.
Initially decried as a stopgap, Perisic impressively demonstrated his price for the German file champions final season. The veteran was all the time there when he was wanted, satisfied with dedication and a successful mentality and didn’t complain when he needed to sit on the bench. In brief: he was a participant that each coach would need in his squad.
That is why Hansi Flick made no secret of the truth that he want to preserve Perisic after the mortgage ended. However it turned out in another way: The Munich group couldn’t agree on an acceptable switch charge with Inter, and the winger’s wage was most likely too excessive in the long run.
FC Bayern lastly confirmed on Wednesday afternoon on its homepage {that a} change has formally failed. “Ivan behaved very professionally with us that 12 months, he was an essential member of our group and performed his half in successful the German Championship, the DFB Cup and the Champions League. We want him all one of the best for the long run,” mentioned goodbye Hasan Salihamidzic the Croat.
Hansi Flick added: “I want to thank Ivan for his achievements and his contribution to successful the triple. We actually loved working with him. Particularly within the closing spherical of the Champions League in Lisbon you possibly can see what high quality Ivan is Has.”
In accordance with the Sports activities image Bayern’s head coach would positively wish to signal a fourth winger for the brand new season – it is going to be fascinating to see who Salihamidzic conjures up up his sleeve after the Perisic-Aus.
