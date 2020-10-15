Highlights: Mother left her newborn baby in the garden, police introduced

Mother’s job was lost due to lockdown, due to financial constraints, such a step was taken

The husband has also left the woman, due to which she was very upset.

The woman was married but later had a dispute with her husband

Thane

During the Corona epidemic, a traumatic event of sorrow, despair and frustration has come to the fore. A twenty-four-year-old woman was abandoned by her husband. She was not even shocked by the shock that the lockdown led to her job. It became difficult for him to drive home. Disappointed under these circumstances, she felt that she would not be able to raise her newborn baby. She became so mentally upset thinking that she left her four-day-old girl unclaimed in a field in Kharegaon, Kalwa.

Police found the girl in the ground

On receipt of the information, the police recovered the unclaimed girl lying in the ground near Kharegaon railway gate. He did not have any. The team of API Yogesh Shirsat, led by ACP Sunil Ghosalkar and led by Senior PI Kanhaiyalal Thorat, began searching for the girl’s mother. He initially suspected that the girl might have been born due to an illicit relationship and that is why her mother would have left her. The police investigated Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital, Manpa, including nearby hospitals. After that, based on the information received, the inquiry started in the nearby colony.

Did love marriage, which did not work

After all, the police found this woman from a nearby colony. The woman, during interrogation, told the police that she had run away from the house and married a 27-year-old man, despite opposition from the family members. She went to live in Jharkhand with her husband. According to the woman, she had a dispute with her husband after becoming pregnant. The matter got so bad that the husband left her and she was forced to come to her mother’s house in Kalwa.