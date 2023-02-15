Reform Cartabia here is what changes in matters of separation and divorce

Save the date: from February 28 next – a few months in advance of the initially scheduled date (June 30, 2023) – yes they will apply to the causes that will arise from March 1, all family proceedings contained in the Cartabia reform; all in view of the introduction – in October 2024 – of the family court, set up ‘ad hoc’ for this type of procedure.

The new rules are among those contained in the enabling law on the civil trial setup since Draghi government, whose implementing legislative decree was approved last October. The Budget law then ordered the anticipation of the entry into force of most of the provisions envisaged by the reform. A reform whose architecture revolves around the commitments undertaken with Europe in the Pnrr: the goal is to reduce the time required for civil justice by 40%.

A only rite – with which the fragmentation in force up to now is overcome – applicable to all proceedings about families And minors pertaining to the ordinary courtof the juvenile court and of the guardianship judge, with the exclusion of the procedures for the declarations of adoptability, those on the adoption of minors and those pertaining to the specialized sections on immigration.

