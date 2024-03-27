Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Lotto win of 45 million pounds: A young couple from England had a truly lucky day. But since then things have gone steeply downhill.

Louth – “Don’t worry about it. Bad luck in games, good luck in love!” Everyone has heard this sentence after a lost game. But the reverse meaning is also well known. And this completely applies to a couple from England.

Lotto win of 52 million euros: couple has a lucky day

They were 22 years old. In 2012, Matt Topham and Cassey Carrington won a gigantic sum of £45 million lotto. That's the equivalent of around 52 million euros. On the day of the win, their lives changed suddenly – for better or for worse.

Topham and Carrington married that same year. This happy marriage resulted in three children. But that is now officially over.

Suspended sentence, failed park project, separation: lottery winners experience a wild ride

On March 21, Carrington announced that they were no longer living together. Details behind the separation are not yet known. In August 2023, Topham shared a cryptic text on social media, like The Sun reported that said, “Sometimes, no matter how kind, friendly, caring and loving you are, for some people, it's just not good enough.”

Despite the mega jackpot, things didn't always go well for the now 34-year-old. In 2021, Topham was given a 16-week suspended sentence. The reason: at Christmas 2019 he hit a 75-year-old pensioner in her car. The woman died in the accident, like that Picture reported.

The Rushmoor Country Park project in Louth, which they acquired, also failed. Due to financial difficulties, the park and zoo had to close in 2020.

Topham finds new flame and shares it on social media

Topham's heart now beats for another woman. He is also an active racing driver and has been spotted several times with a certain Amy Cox. Social media shows the two on a romantic trip to London or on a skiing vacation.

Several examples show that winning millions does not always make you happy. One couple reported that they were much worse off after the coup than before. And just recently A lottery winner threw her husband out of the housebecause he led a lifestyle that was too extravagant. (mg)