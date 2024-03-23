The millions of bottles and packaging that we carefully separate are in danger of no longer being recycled. Reusing plastic waste has become unaffordable due to a flow of dirt-cheap new plastic from China and other Asian countries. Many recycling companies are at a loss. In the meantime, the unprocessed plastic is piling up. The waste sector is sounding the alarm, the cabinet is looking for action.

