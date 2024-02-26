The focus of the bonus goes to separated couples, get divorced or not cohabiting. You can apply until March 31, 2024, but it is not so easy to get it. The government, through public administrations, has started the procedures to allow citizens to request the “separated parents bonus”. Let's see what it is in detail and what requirements are needed.

The measure is aimed at low-income families in which one of the parents has failed to pay themaintenance allowance to another due to economic difficulties. We are thinking, in particular, of those linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Requests to obtain the bonus can be submitted now and the dedicated platforms will remain open until March 31, 2024. The amount of the separated parents bonus may vary based on the unpaid amount, with a maximum achievable of 800 euros.

In order to request the separated parents bonus, which also applies to divorced or non-cohabiting couples, it is necessary to satisfy some requirements. The requesting parent must have an income of less than 8,174 euros and, during the Covid emergency, must have lived with minor children or adults with serious disabilities. During the pandemic, he must not have received the maintenance allowance to which he was entitled due to thedefault by the other parent.

If the other parent has interrupted, suspended or reduced his/her working activity for at least 90 days from 8 March 2020, or if in 2020 he had an income 30% lower than in 2019, this falls within a condition considered of “economic difficulty”. This, therefore, would justify the inability to pay maintenance. In this case, therefore, the State can intervene, even if several years late, to compensate for the damage.

The amount of the separated parents bonus depends on the amount of unpaid maintenance, with a maximum of 800 euros per month. Payment takes place in a single solution, with a maximum extension of twelve months. The disbursement will continue until the funds are exhausted. The government, in fact, has only allocated a total of 10 million euros, a figure that will probably not cover all the cases of help requested. INPS will take care of process requests and to make payments.

