Genoa – The first blue bench in all of Liguria was positioned and inaugurated in the gardens of the Bocciofila in via Pinasco – in front of the Levante Town Hall: the one that symbolizes the defense of the right to big parenting.



Inauguration Genoa, in via Pinasco the first bench of Double Parenting in Liguria March 16, 2023

The councilor of the IX Levante Town Hall Patrizia Arrighetti – with the councilor for Equal Opportunities Francesca Corso – and separated parents they wanted to reveal the bench with a strong symbolic value.

“This bench represents equal opportunities – said councilor Arrighetti – for both parents and an absolute right of children to attend both parental figures. A moment of awareness, as was the Registry of Double Parenting, on the issue of the right of our children to be able to grow up together with both parents”.

This is the thought expressed in a note fromSeparated Dad Association in Liguria, which oversaw the installation of the bench: “Our Association, for years with various initiatives throughout the region, has been asking for a more effective implementation of law 54/2006, which in the interest of minors, assigns equal dignity to both parents in separation and divorce, but opposed by a judicial and social system that relegates fathers to the role of family welfare providers.

Through this highly symbolic gesture, we want to strongly reiterate that no difference should exist between a mom and a dad not only in form, but also in substance, that both must enjoy equal duties and obligations also and above all towards their children, as enshrined in our Constitution”.