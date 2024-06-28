He didn’t mince his words. Jorge Martin at the end of Friday in Assen: “When Dall’Igna and the other Ducati engineers arrive in our box, it’s a bit strange.”

The embarrassment is palpable, and how could it be otherwise, given that both Martin and the Pramac team will no longer have the Borgo Panigale brand on their bikes from 2025.

Martin has in fact made official his two-year move to Aprilia, while Pramac has signed a seven-year contract with Yamahamaking the courageous decision to leave two official GP25s and breaking a partnership that had been going on since 2005.

Ducati assured Martin and Pramac that nothing will change, that the rider and the team will have the same support they had in recent seasons until the end of the championship. The Spaniard is currently leader of the world championship, but he is a passionate and the slightest breath of wind will be enough to make ghosts of possible favoritism appear in his mind towards Bagnaia and the official team. Already mentioned in last year’s finale.

13 races to go, but you can already feel the heat the coldness of those separated at home. With all the risks that this entails.