My hero academia It got pretty dark in the last few arcs of the manga, and if you followed closely you will know that several heroes did not fare very well.

Throughout their publications they have introduced us to various characters, including Rumi Usagiyama, better known by the name of Mirko.

Some fans began to compare her to real-life personalities, but apparently they all failed, as a mangaka published some illustrations where it is clearly seen that he could be inspired by a singer from U.S.

Shо̄ta Noguchi, who works as an assistant in the manga of My hero academia, usually post fanarts through your account Twitter, and some of them got a lot of attention from fans in the United States.

Some of his more recent drawings show Mirko in various outfits and in different poses, but music lovers immediately found a connection with a renowned singer.

Through social networks they began to publish images showing that the heroine was inspired by Megan Thee Stalion, at least in these fanarts, where it perfectly copies your photos.

The funny thing is that Shо̄ta Noguchi retweeted these responses, indirectly confirming that his work with Mirko It is inspired by the singer.

Although to many it may seem like something completely separate, Megan is a huge fan of My hero academia, and even once disguised himself as Todoroki.

We do not know if the original character of Mirko It was inspired by the singer from the United States, but at least this version pays her a tribute that doesn’t look bad at all.

My hero academia it keeps moving forward in the manga, so keep a close eye on it so you don’t miss any details.

