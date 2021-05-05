Invincible ended its first season on Prime Video and fans were shocked by how things turned out. Yes, we are talking about a graphic series and quite crude, especially because of what Omni-Man did. It didn’t take long for a user to compare him to Vegeta from Dragon Ball.

Why does the debate appear? It’s very simple, Omni-Man performed a massacre in that last episode of Invincible and he was not seen to regret it or anything like that. That caused one person to say to the four winds that if they forgave so many atrocities from Vegeta, why not do the same with this antagonist?

Vegeta somehow redeems himself throughout Dragon Ball and admits his mistakes and decisions, as well as the death of everyone he faced. It’s too early to argue that the same will happen to Invincible’s Omni-Man, especially when he used his son as a weapon.

As we told you, the discussion full of ‘frikes’ started on Twitter and the comparisons between Vegeta from Dragon Ball with Omni-Man from Invincible began. How did things end?

Can fans forgive Omni-man from Invincible just like Vegeta from Dragon Ball?

As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, Twitter turned to a discussion table to say if Omni-Man from Invincible was worthy of forgiveness just like Vegeta from Dragon Ball. The answers were immediate and there were all kinds of comments that left a lot of thinking.

First we have the original tweet which tells us that many would not forgive Omni-Man when they forgave Vegeta in the past.

Among the answers we can find quite serious comments like what Vegeta killed more innocents in Dragon Ball. Against, there is a user who says that the deaths in the Akira Toriyama series make less sense thanks to the characters being revived with the Dragon Balls.

Going to other extremes we can quote someone who says something like that MHA Endeavor he has been forgiven despite the atrocities he has done.



