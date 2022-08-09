Kyodo: Yamaguchi prefectural authorities intend to hold separate funeral for ex-premier Abe

The Yamaguchi prefectural government has announced plans to hold a separate funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the regional level. The ceremony will take place on October 15th. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the agency Kyodo.

According to Prefecture Governor Tsugumasa Muraoka, the funeral will take place in the city of Shimonosek. It was he who was the constituency of Abe and the birthplace of his ancestors.

Abe’s state funeral will be held on September 27 in Tokyo, at the Budokan Arena and Kitanomaru Park. He will be the second post-war former prime minister to have a state funeral following his death.

An assassination attempt was made on the ex-Prime Minister of Japan on July 8 during an election rally. The 41-year-old gunman shot him with a homemade shotgun. Abe died in the hospital.