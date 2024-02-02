Doors open to starting drivers

Second day of a rather particular Shakedown at that time Sepangespecially for the first participation of titular drivers as well as test riders from Ducati, Aprilia and KTM. Thanks to the new concession system, the official drivers of are seen at work on the Malaysian track Yamaha and Hondaalthough the top of the rankings was once again occupied by KTM.

KTM repeats itself

The fastest time this time was Pol Espargaro in 1:58.241with the Austrian manufacturer's hat-trick which was not repeated due to the second position of Fabio Quartararo, two tenths behind the Spaniard. The rookie is once again present in the top-3 Pedro Acosta, moreover just 7 thousandths behind the French Yamaha. A session however conditioned by bad weather and by a strong storm, such as to have forced the display of the red flag. Of note, again at KTM, is the solution brought to the track by Dani Pedrosa, 5th behind Alex Rins and with afront wing mounted on the fender of the RC16.

The Hondas are further away

Just outside the top-5 are the Hondas, present from sixth to ninth position respectively with Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Luca Marini and Takaaki Nakagami. Finally, the test drivers are further away. In front of Lorenzo Savadori, 13th and last with his Aprilia, his compatriot Michele Pirro, working with two bikes to test different aerodynamic solutions.

Sepang Shakedown, Day 2: time table