The KTM starts off strong

It ended in the sign of KTM the first day of Shakedown on the Malaysian circuit Sepang, which will welcome until February 3rd exclusively the test riders of the various manufacturers and the rookies of the 2024 season (with the exception of Yamaha and Honda due to the new regulation on concessions). The veteran achieved the best time overall Dani Pedrosaat the top of the standings after stopping the clock on the1:59.233.

Spanish hat-trick

The Spaniard, author of 52 laps in total, finished with an advantage of just over a tenth over the other KTM of the highly anticipated Pedro Acosta, reigning Moto2 champion. In Malaysia, the Austrian manufacturer achieved a hat-trick thanks to 3rd place Pol Espargarò, 182 behind compatriot Acosta. Furthermore, the Iberian driver brought a new aerodynamic packageas well as Honda.

News from Honda

Specifically, the Japanese manufacturer has also developed the innovations of the RC213V with Stefan Bradl, who came in fourth place. Behind him, Michele Pirro from Puglia completed the top-5, riding his Ducati, immediately ahead of Crutchlow's Yamaha and Lorenzo Savadori's Aprilia. The Honda and Yamaha starting riders should take to the track tomorrow.

Shakedown Sepang, Day: time table