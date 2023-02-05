The (almost) first day of school ended with the usual rain, a faithful companion on track days in Sepang. But it was important to get back on the move after three months of absence, and if we have to wait a few more days to wait for the real protagonists of the World Championship – from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 -, from today to Tuesday the scene is all for the test drivers and, above all, the new MotoGPs. There was anticipation to see the work that the five manufacturers involved in the World Championship which will start on March 26 in Portugal had done this winter, and even if the media and photographers were carefully kept away from the pit lane, something has begun to be glimpsed. At the end of the first day, the best time was unofficially that of Cal Crutchlow with the Yamaha, 2’01″145 his time, 185 thousandths faster than the rookie Augusto Fernandez, even if, without the transponder, Dani Pedrosa would have obtained a time 7 tenths lower on the KTM. This, however, is the Home to Home budget.