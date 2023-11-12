Sepang, double top-10 for Bezzecchi and Marini

On his 25th birthday and just two races from the end of the Championship, Marco Bezzecchi he achieved sixth position in the Malaysian Grand Prix for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team and confirmed third position in the Championship with 323 points. The Mooney team is also third in the team standings, with 494 points. Tenth place for Luca Marinieighth overall with 171 points.

Both Bezzecchi and Marini were protagonists of an excellent first part of the race: after a practically perfect start from the sixth spot on the grid, the Bez he finished the first lap in fourth place, giving for a few laps the impression of being able to challenge for the podium before the final drop. Marini (ever closer to Honda) also struggled in the chasing group for most of the race, struggling with the tire in the final parts of the race.

Bezzecchi’s words

“Not a fantastic race, but not terrible either. I started off really well, the first lap I was in P4. I tried to stay with Bagnaia and Martin, but I didn’t have their pace. I lost them, then I tried to push, but Quartararo finished really strong. Overall very good, although I was hoping for better. Full throttle towards Qatar now“.

Marini’s words

“A very difficult race: I tried to give my all at the start, because I knew it would be the crucial moment. The acceleration wasn’t bad, then I engaged second gear, the bike started to vibrate and when the tire hit the ground I lost the front. I had to close the throttle at turn 1 and lost a lot of positions. The speed wasn’t bad, the top-6 was possible, but I was struggling a lot in the slipstream. I started having problems with the front tire and then the rear tire started to fail. Too bad, let’s go back to work in Qatar“.