Sepang, Bagnaia enters Q2

A positive Friday ended for World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia on the Sepang International Circuit, scene of the Malaysian GP. Thanks to the eighth position obtained at the end of the day, the Ducati rider has secured direct access to Q2 scheduled for tomorrow morning.

After closing FP1 with the fifteenth time, but without fitting new tires at the end of the session, the world champion then moved inside the top ten thanks to a fast lap in 1:58.420. His teammate Aeneas Bastianini he will instead have to take part in tomorrow’s Q1. Sixteenth after the first session, the driver from Rimini managed to improve in the afternoon, finishing twelfth in 1:58.605 and just missing the top ten.

Bagnaia’s words

“Was one of my best Fridays in a long time and the first where I didn’t have to ask my team for anything on Saturday. I had good sensations with the used tires and I was very fast. The first time attack went well, but in the second I lost something after taking the yellow flag on the first available lap. In any case, I’m happy because having this feeling and being able to be fast straight away was fundamental and we are also strong in terms of race pace. The weekend started immediately with a good basic setup and everything followed accordingly. It will certainly be important to make a few more steps forward tomorrow morning: my goal is to start from the front in the Sprint and then push hard from the start”.

Bastianini’s words

“Doing something more today was difficult for me: we tried numerous things and the twelfth time is acceptable even if it wasn’t the position I aspired to. Let’s say it was a day of ups and downs and tomorrow we will have to try to be more consistent and get into Q2. I had never used the thumb brake before today and obviously it takes me some time to adapt. Compared to the morning, the conditions were different this afternoon and we had to make some changes to the bike, which is why we were a little late in putting on the second tire and I only managed to do one lap, missing the top ten by a few tenths. Overall I think it was a positive day and my pace in the afternoon was also quite good: I managed to easily lap in 1:59, so it seems to me that things are going better than in the last few races”.