Aprilia, Viñales just out of the points at Sepang

The starting positions certainly didn’t help Aprilia in the Sepang Sprint. Mavericks Viñales started from ninth position, while Aleix Espargaro he was the first of those excluded in Q1. On a circuit where engine power counts, the RS-GPs were unable to keep up with the Ducatis, who in fact made a run for it, conquering the first six positions on the grid and setting the table for the weekend.

In the Sprint Viñales defended himself as best he could, but thanks to the chaos at the start he was unable to grab the points, finishing in tenth place. Things went even worse for Espargaró, 12th at the finish line. Some good indications come from the race pace: in the canonical Grand Prix, with double the laps, the two Spaniards could achieve better haul.

Viñales’ words

“I can’t say I’m disappointed, because I believe that today this was the best possible result. I managed to get off to a good start but then, in the chaos of the first corners, I lost a few positions and didn’t have the speed necessary to be able to attack. We have made progress on various fronts and we still have the Warm Up left to try to find a few tenths, we must continue to work to improve also with a view to the future“.

Espargaró’s words

“The good thing is that I recovered the “normal” sensations on the RS-GP, with the change in setting. The Q1 time (1’58.069) was the fastest ever for Aprilia in Sepang, but it wasn’t enough to get through to Q2. Starting a little further forward would certainly have helped us, especially in the Sprint, but the reality is that I expected to be able to be faster. Tomorrow in the long race we might have a few more chances“.